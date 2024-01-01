2,000 Israeli new sheqels to Lesotho lotis

Convert ILS to LSL at the real exchange rate

2,000 ils
9,608.02 lsl

₪1.000 ILS = L4.804 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to LSL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to LSLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.07445.0946
Low4.80404.7830
Average4.95854.9540
Change-1.76%-3.77%
1 ILS to LSL stats

The performance of ILS to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0744 and a 30 day low of 4.8040. This means the 30 day average was 4.9585. The change for ILS to LSL was -1.76.

The performance of ILS to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.0946 and a 90 day low of 4.7830. This means the 90 day average was 4.9540. The change for ILS to LSL was -3.77.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Lesotho Loti
1 ILS4.80401 LSL
5 ILS24.02005 LSL
10 ILS48.04010 LSL
20 ILS96.08020 LSL
50 ILS240.20050 LSL
100 ILS480.40100 LSL
250 ILS1,201.00250 LSL
500 ILS2,402.00500 LSL
1000 ILS4,804.01000 LSL
2000 ILS9,608.02000 LSL
5000 ILS24,020.05000 LSL
10000 ILS48,040.10000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Israeli New Sheqel
1 LSL0.20816 ILS
5 LSL1.04080 ILS
10 LSL2.08159 ILS
20 LSL4.16318 ILS
50 LSL10.40795 ILS
100 LSL20.81590 ILS
250 LSL52.03975 ILS
500 LSL104.07950 ILS
1000 LSL208.15900 ILS
2000 LSL416.31800 ILS
5000 LSL1,040.79500 ILS
10000 LSL2,081.59000 ILS