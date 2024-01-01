20 Israeli new sheqels to Cayman Islands dollars

Convert ILS to KYD at the real exchange rate

20 ils
4.31 kyd

₪1.000 ILS = $0.2154 KYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to KYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to KYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22800.2280
Low0.21540.2154
Average0.22330.2215
Change-1.87%-2.41%
1 ILS to KYD stats

The performance of ILS to KYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2280 and a 30 day low of 0.2154. This means the 30 day average was 0.2233. The change for ILS to KYD was -1.87.

The performance of ILS to KYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2280 and a 90 day low of 0.2154. This means the 90 day average was 0.2215. The change for ILS to KYD was -2.41.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cayman Islands Dollar
1 ILS0.21542 KYD
5 ILS1.07709 KYD
10 ILS2.15418 KYD
20 ILS4.30836 KYD
50 ILS10.77090 KYD
100 ILS21.54180 KYD
250 ILS53.85450 KYD
500 ILS107.70900 KYD
1000 ILS215.41800 KYD
2000 ILS430.83600 KYD
5000 ILS1,077.09000 KYD
10000 ILS2,154.18000 KYD
Conversion rates Cayman Islands Dollar / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KYD4.64213 ILS
5 KYD23.21065 ILS
10 KYD46.42130 ILS
20 KYD92.84260 ILS
50 KYD232.10650 ILS
100 KYD464.21300 ILS
250 KYD1,160.53250 ILS
500 KYD2,321.06500 ILS
1000 KYD4,642.13000 ILS
2000 KYD9,284.26000 ILS
5000 KYD23,210.65000 ILS
10000 KYD46,421.30000 ILS