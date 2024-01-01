100 Israeli new sheqels to Cambodian riels

Convert ILS to KHR at the real exchange rate

100 ils
107,893 khr

₪1.000 ILS = ៛1,079 KHR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to KHR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to KHRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,141.01001,141.0100
Low1,078.93001,078.9300
Average1,119.16231,107.9076
Change-2.19%-1.59%
1 ILS to KHR stats

The performance of ILS to KHR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,141.0100 and a 30 day low of 1,078.9300. This means the 30 day average was 1,119.1623. The change for ILS to KHR was -2.19.

The performance of ILS to KHR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,141.0100 and a 90 day low of 1,078.9300. This means the 90 day average was 1,107.9076. The change for ILS to KHR was -1.59.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Cambodian Riel
1 ILS1,078.93000 KHR
5 ILS5,394.65000 KHR
10 ILS10,789.30000 KHR
20 ILS21,578.60000 KHR
50 ILS53,946.50000 KHR
100 ILS107,893.00000 KHR
250 ILS269,732.50000 KHR
500 ILS539,465.00000 KHR
1000 ILS1,078,930.00000 KHR
2000 ILS2,157,860.00000 KHR
5000 ILS5,394,650.00000 KHR
10000 ILS10,789,300.00000 KHR
Conversion rates Cambodian Riel / Israeli New Sheqel
1 KHR0.00093 ILS
5 KHR0.00463 ILS
10 KHR0.00927 ILS
20 KHR0.01854 ILS
50 KHR0.04634 ILS
100 KHR0.09268 ILS
250 KHR0.23171 ILS
500 KHR0.46342 ILS
1000 KHR0.92684 ILS
2000 KHR1.85369 ILS
5000 KHR4.63422 ILS
10000 KHR9.26844 ILS