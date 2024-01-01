100 Indonesian rupiahs to Djiboutian francs

Convert IDR to DJF at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = Fdj0.01121 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:50
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

IDR to DJF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

DJF
1 IDR to DJFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01150.0118
Low0.01120.0112
Average0.01130.0115
Change-2.35%-1.58%
View full history

1 IDR to DJF stats

The performance of IDR to DJF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0115 and a 30 day low of 0.0112. This means the 30 day average was 0.0113. The change for IDR to DJF was -2.35.

The performance of IDR to DJF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0118 and a 90 day low of 0.0112. This means the 90 day average was 0.0115. The change for IDR to DJF was -1.58.

Track market ratesView IDR to DJF chart

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD184.3860.951.3441.541.3990.7917.784
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0170.0090.092
1 EUR1.05388.83811.4151.6211.4730.8328.194
1 SGD0.74462.7880.70711.1461.0410.5885.791

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Indonesian rupiahs to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select IDR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current IDR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Indonesian rupiahs

IDR to USD

IDR to INR

IDR to EUR

IDR to SGD

IDR to AUD

IDR to CAD

IDR to GBP

IDR to HKD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Djiboutian Franc
1 IDR0.01121 DJF
5 IDR0.05604 DJF
10 IDR0.11208 DJF
20 IDR0.22416 DJF
50 IDR0.56040 DJF
100 IDR1.12079 DJF
250 IDR2.80198 DJF
500 IDR5.60395 DJF
1000 IDR11.20790 DJF
2000 IDR22.41580 DJF
5000 IDR56.03950 DJF
10000 IDR112.07900 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Indonesian Rupiah
1 DJF89.22240 IDR
5 DJF446.11200 IDR
10 DJF892.22400 IDR
20 DJF1,784.44800 IDR
50 DJF4,461.12000 IDR
100 DJF8,922.24000 IDR
250 DJF22,305.60000 IDR
500 DJF44,611.20000 IDR
1000 DJF89,222.40000 IDR
2000 DJF178,444.80000 IDR
5000 DJF446,112.00000 IDR
10000 DJF892,224.00000 IDR