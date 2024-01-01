1 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Bahamian dollars

Convert IDR to BSD at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = B$0.00006303 BSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
IDR to BSD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BSD
1 IDR to BSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change-2.33%-1.67%
1 IDR to BSD stats

The performance of IDR to BSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BSD was -2.33.

The performance of IDR to BSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BSD was -1.67.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD184.3860.951.3431.5391.3990.797.784
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0170.0090.092
1 EUR1.05388.87211.4151.6211.4740.8328.197
1 SGD0.74462.8230.70711.1461.0420.5885.795

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bahamian Dollar
1 IDR0.00006 BSD
5 IDR0.00032 BSD
10 IDR0.00063 BSD
20 IDR0.00126 BSD
50 IDR0.00315 BSD
100 IDR0.00630 BSD
250 IDR0.01576 BSD
500 IDR0.03152 BSD
1000 IDR0.06303 BSD
2000 IDR0.12606 BSD
5000 IDR0.31516 BSD
10000 IDR0.63032 BSD
Conversion rates Bahamian Dollar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BSD15,865.00000 IDR
5 BSD79,325.00000 IDR
10 BSD158,650.00000 IDR
20 BSD317,300.00000 IDR
50 BSD793,250.00000 IDR
100 BSD1,586,500.00000 IDR
250 BSD3,966,250.00000 IDR
500 BSD7,932,500.00000 IDR
1000 BSD15,865,000.00000 IDR
2000 BSD31,730,000.00000 IDR
5000 BSD79,325,000.00000 IDR
10000 BSD158,650,000.00000 IDR