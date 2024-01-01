1 Indonesian rupiah to Bulgarian levs
Convert IDR to BGN at the real exchange rate
IDR to BGN conversion chart
1 IDR = 0.00012 BGN
0
|1 IDR to BGN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Low
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Average
|0.0001
|0.0001
|Change
|0.27%
|3.74%
1 IDR to BGN stats
The performance of IDR to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BGN was 0.27.
The performance of IDR to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for IDR to BGN was 3.74.
|Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Indonesian Rupiah
|1 BGN
|8,545.19000 IDR
|5 BGN
|42,725.95000 IDR
|10 BGN
|85,451.90000 IDR
|20 BGN
|170,903.80000 IDR
|50 BGN
|427,259.50000 IDR
|100 BGN
|854,519.00000 IDR
|250 BGN
|2,136,297.50000 IDR
|500 BGN
|4,272,595.00000 IDR
|1000 BGN
|8,545,190.00000 IDR
|2000 BGN
|17,090,380.00000 IDR
|5000 BGN
|42,725,950.00000 IDR
|10000 BGN
|85,451,900.00000 IDR