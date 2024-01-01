10 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Bangladeshi takas

Convert IDR to BDT at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = Tk0.007535 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:46
IDR to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 IDR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00770.0079
Low0.00750.0075
Average0.00760.0077
Change-2.29%-1.55%
1 IDR to BDT stats

The performance of IDR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0077 and a 30 day low of 0.0075. This means the 30 day average was 0.0076. The change for IDR to BDT was -2.29.

The performance of IDR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0079 and a 90 day low of 0.0075. This means the 90 day average was 0.0077. The change for IDR to BDT was -1.55.

Top currencies

 USDINREURSGDAUDCADGBPHKD
1 USD184.3860.9491.3431.5381.3980.797.784
1 INR0.01210.0110.0160.0180.0170.0090.092
1 EUR1.05488.9111.4151.621.4730.8328.201
1 SGD0.74562.8320.70711.1451.0410.5885.796

Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Bangladeshi Taka
1 IDR0.00754 BDT
5 IDR0.03768 BDT
10 IDR0.07535 BDT
20 IDR0.15071 BDT
50 IDR0.37676 BDT
100 IDR0.75353 BDT
250 IDR1.88382 BDT
500 IDR3.76764 BDT
1000 IDR7.53527 BDT
2000 IDR15.07054 BDT
5000 IDR37.67635 BDT
10000 IDR75.35270 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Indonesian Rupiah
1 BDT132.70900 IDR
5 BDT663.54500 IDR
10 BDT1,327.09000 IDR
20 BDT2,654.18000 IDR
50 BDT6,635.45000 IDR
100 BDT13,270.90000 IDR
250 BDT33,177.25000 IDR
500 BDT66,354.50000 IDR
1000 BDT132,709.00000 IDR
2000 BDT265,418.00000 IDR
5000 BDT663,545.00000 IDR
10000 BDT1,327,090.00000 IDR