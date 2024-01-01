10 thousand Indonesian rupiahs to Angolan kwanzas

Convert IDR to AOA at the real exchange rate

Rp1.000 IDR = Kz0.05795 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:36
IDR to AOA conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AOA
1 IDR to AOALast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05930.0632
Low0.05800.0580
Average0.05850.0597
Change-2.20%-0.46%
1 IDR to AOA stats

The performance of IDR to AOA in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0593 and a 30 day low of 0.0580. This means the 30 day average was 0.0585. The change for IDR to AOA was -2.20.

The performance of IDR to AOA in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0632 and a 90 day low of 0.0580. This means the 90 day average was 0.0597. The change for IDR to AOA was -0.46.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Angolan Kwanza
1 IDR0.05795 AOA
5 IDR0.28976 AOA
10 IDR0.57951 AOA
20 IDR1.15902 AOA
50 IDR2.89756 AOA
100 IDR5.79512 AOA
250 IDR14.48780 AOA
500 IDR28.97560 AOA
1000 IDR57.95120 AOA
2000 IDR115.90240 AOA
5000 IDR289.75600 AOA
10000 IDR579.51200 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Indonesian Rupiah
1 AOA17.25590 IDR
5 AOA86.27950 IDR
10 AOA172.55900 IDR
20 AOA345.11800 IDR
50 AOA862.79500 IDR
100 AOA1,725.59000 IDR
250 AOA4,313.97500 IDR
500 AOA8,627.95000 IDR
1000 AOA17,255.90000 IDR
2000 AOA34,511.80000 IDR
5000 AOA86,279.50000 IDR
10000 AOA172,559.00000 IDR