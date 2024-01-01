5,000 Hungarian forints to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert HUF to XOF at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = CFA1.601 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:24
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 HUF to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.63911.6712
Low1.59641.5964
Average1.61321.6407
Change-2.03%-3.95%
View full history

1 HUF to XOF stats

The performance of HUF to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.6391 and a 30 day low of 1.5964. This means the 30 day average was 1.6132. The change for HUF to XOF was -2.03.

The performance of HUF to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.6712 and a 90 day low of 1.5964. This means the 90 day average was 1.6407. The change for HUF to XOF was -3.95.

Track market ratesView HUF to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.950.7911.41.34418.10484.3861.54
1 EUR1.05310.8331.4731.41519.0688.8421.621
1 GBP1.2641.20111.7691.69922.887106.6811.947
1 CAD0.7150.6790.56510.9612.93660.2951.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / CFA Franc BCEAO
2000 HUF3,201.50000 XOF
5000 HUF8,003.75000 XOF
10000 HUF16,007.50000 XOF
15000 HUF24,011.25000 XOF
20000 HUF32,015.00000 XOF
30000 HUF48,022.50000 XOF
40000 HUF64,030.00000 XOF
50000 HUF80,037.50000 XOF
60000 HUF96,045.00000 XOF
100000 HUF160,075.00000 XOF
150000 HUF240,112.50000 XOF
200000 HUF320,150.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Hungarian Forint
1 XOF0.62471 HUF
5 XOF3.12354 HUF
10 XOF6.24707 HUF
20 XOF12.49414 HUF
50 XOF31.23535 HUF
100 XOF62.47070 HUF
250 XOF156.17675 HUF
500 XOF312.35350 HUF
1000 XOF624.70700 HUF
2000 XOF1,249.41400 HUF
5000 XOF3,123.53500 HUF
10000 XOF6,247.07000 HUF