20,000 Hungarian forints to Ugandan shillings

Convert HUF to UGX at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Ush9.478 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
HUF to UGX conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

UGX
1 HUF to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.886710.5635
Low9.47359.4735
Average9.680310.1002
Change-4.04%-9.67%
1 HUF to UGX stats

The performance of HUF to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.8867 and a 30 day low of 9.4735. This means the 30 day average was 9.6803. The change for HUF to UGX was -4.04.

The performance of HUF to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5635 and a 90 day low of 9.4735. This means the 90 day average was 10.1002. The change for HUF to UGX was -9.67.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Ugandan Shilling
2000 HUF18,956.06000 UGX
5000 HUF47,390.15000 UGX
10000 HUF94,780.30000 UGX
15000 HUF142,170.45000 UGX
20000 HUF189,560.60000 UGX
30000 HUF284,340.90000 UGX
40000 HUF379,121.20000 UGX
50000 HUF473,901.50000 UGX
60000 HUF568,681.80000 UGX
100000 HUF947,803.00000 UGX
150000 HUF1,421,704.50000 UGX
200000 HUF1,895,606.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Hungarian Forint
1 UGX0.10551 HUF
5 UGX0.52754 HUF
10 UGX1.05507 HUF
20 UGX2.11014 HUF
50 UGX5.27535 HUF
100 UGX10.55070 HUF
250 UGX26.37675 HUF
500 UGX52.75350 HUF
1000 UGX105.50700 HUF
2000 UGX211.01400 HUF
5000 UGX527.53500 HUF
10000 UGX1,055.07000 HUF