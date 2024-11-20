200,000 Hungarian forints to Romanian leus

Convert HUF to RON at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = L0.01214 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:37
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 HUF to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01240.0127
Low0.01210.0121
Average0.01220.0124
Change-1.99%-3.97%
View full history

1 HUF to RON stats

The performance of HUF to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0124 and a 30 day low of 0.0121. This means the 30 day average was 0.0122. The change for HUF to RON was -1.99.

The performance of HUF to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0127 and a 90 day low of 0.0121. This means the 90 day average was 0.0124. The change for HUF to RON was -3.97.

Track market ratesView HUF to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9520.7921.4011.34518.1384.3861.542
1 EUR1.05110.8321.4721.41319.05488.6861.62
1 GBP1.2631.20211.771.69922.903106.6011.947
1 CAD0.7140.6790.56510.9612.94360.2441.101

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Romanian Leu
2000 HUF24.28440 RON
5000 HUF60.71100 RON
10000 HUF121.42200 RON
15000 HUF182.13300 RON
20000 HUF242.84400 RON
30000 HUF364.26600 RON
40000 HUF485.68800 RON
50000 HUF607.11000 RON
60000 HUF728.53200 RON
100000 HUF1,214.22000 RON
150000 HUF1,821.33000 RON
200000 HUF2,428.44000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Hungarian Forint
1 RON82.35760 HUF
5 RON411.78800 HUF
10 RON823.57600 HUF
20 RON1,647.15200 HUF
50 RON4,117.88000 HUF
100 RON8,235.76000 HUF
250 RON20,589.40000 HUF
500 RON41,178.80000 HUF
1000 RON82,357.60000 HUF
2000 RON164,715.20000 HUF
5000 RON411,788.00000 HUF
10000 RON823,576.00000 HUF