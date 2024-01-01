150,000 Hungarian forints to Lesotho lotis
Convert HUF to LSL at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to LSL conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.04650 LSL
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to LSL
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0476
|0.0509
|Low
|0.0462
|0.0462
|Average
|0.0469
|0.0484
|Change
|-2.03%
|-8.62%
|View full history
1 HUF to LSL stats
The performance of HUF to LSL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0476 and a 30 day low of 0.0462. This means the 30 day average was 0.0469. The change for HUF to LSL was -2.03.
The performance of HUF to LSL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0509 and a 90 day low of 0.0462. This means the 90 day average was 0.0484. The change for HUF to LSL was -8.62.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Lesotho lotis
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Lesotho Loti
|2000 HUF
|92.99280 LSL
|5000 HUF
|232.48200 LSL
|10000 HUF
|464.96400 LSL
|15000 HUF
|697.44600 LSL
|20000 HUF
|929.92800 LSL
|30000 HUF
|1,394.89200 LSL
|40000 HUF
|1,859.85600 LSL
|50000 HUF
|2,324.82000 LSL
|60000 HUF
|2,789.78400 LSL
|100000 HUF
|4,649.64000 LSL
|150000 HUF
|6,974.46000 LSL
|200000 HUF
|9,299.28000 LSL
|Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Hungarian Forint
|1 LSL
|21.50710 HUF
|5 LSL
|107.53550 HUF
|10 LSL
|215.07100 HUF
|20 LSL
|430.14200 HUF
|50 LSL
|1,075.35500 HUF
|100 LSL
|2,150.71000 HUF
|250 LSL
|5,376.77500 HUF
|500 LSL
|10,753.55000 HUF
|1000 LSL
|21,507.10000 HUF
|2000 LSL
|43,014.20000 HUF
|5000 LSL
|107,535.50000 HUF
|10000 LSL
|215,071.00000 HUF