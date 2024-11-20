30,000 Hungarian forints to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert HUF to LKR at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Sr0.7464 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:51
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 HUF to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.79060.8664
Low0.74640.7464
Average0.77280.8120
Change-5.44%-12.19%
View full history

1 HUF to LKR stats

The performance of HUF to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7906 and a 30 day low of 0.7464. This means the 30 day average was 0.7728. The change for HUF to LKR was -5.44.

The performance of HUF to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8664 and a 90 day low of 0.7464. This means the 90 day average was 0.8120. The change for HUF to LKR was -12.19.

Track market ratesView HUF to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9510.7911.4011.34418.12284.3861.541
1 EUR1.05210.8321.4731.41419.0688.7531.621
1 GBP1.2651.20311.7721.722.921106.7361.949
1 CAD0.7140.6790.56410.9612.93560.2351.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Sri Lankan Rupee
2000 HUF1,492.76600 LKR
5000 HUF3,731.91500 LKR
10000 HUF7,463.83000 LKR
15000 HUF11,195.74500 LKR
20000 HUF14,927.66000 LKR
30000 HUF22,391.49000 LKR
40000 HUF29,855.32000 LKR
50000 HUF37,319.15000 LKR
60000 HUF44,782.98000 LKR
100000 HUF74,638.30000 LKR
150000 HUF111,957.45000 LKR
200000 HUF149,276.60000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Hungarian Forint
1 LKR1.33979 HUF
5 LKR6.69895 HUF
10 LKR13.39790 HUF
20 LKR26.79580 HUF
50 LKR66.98950 HUF
100 LKR133.97900 HUF
250 LKR334.94750 HUF
500 LKR669.89500 HUF
1000 LKR1,339.79000 HUF
2000 LKR2,679.58000 HUF
5000 LKR6,698.95000 HUF
10000 LKR13,397.90000 HUF