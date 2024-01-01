1 hundred thousand Hungarian forints to Jersey pounds
Convert HUF to JEP at the real exchange rate
HUF to JEP conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00203 JEP
0
|1 HUF to JEP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0021
|0.0022
|Low
|0.0020
|0.0020
|Average
|0.0021
|0.0021
|Change
|-2.13%
|-5.83%
1 HUF to JEP stats
The performance of HUF to JEP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for HUF to JEP was -2.13.
The performance of HUF to JEP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for HUF to JEP was -5.83.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Jersey pound
|2000 HUF
|4.06198 JEP
|5000 HUF
|10.15495 JEP
|10000 HUF
|20.30990 JEP
|15000 HUF
|30.46485 JEP
|20000 HUF
|40.61980 JEP
|30000 HUF
|60.92970 JEP
|40000 HUF
|81.23960 JEP
|50000 HUF
|101.54950 JEP
|60000 HUF
|121.85940 JEP
|100000 HUF
|203.09900 JEP
|150000 HUF
|304.64850 JEP
|200000 HUF
|406.19800 JEP
|Conversion rates Jersey pound / Hungarian Forint
|1 JEP
|492.37000 HUF
|5 JEP
|2,461.85000 HUF
|10 JEP
|4,923.70000 HUF
|20 JEP
|9,847.40000 HUF
|50 JEP
|24,618.50000 HUF
|100 JEP
|49,237.00000 HUF
|250 JEP
|123,092.50000 HUF
|500 JEP
|246,185.00000 HUF
|1000 JEP
|492,370.00000 HUF
|2000 JEP
|984,740.00000 HUF
|5000 JEP
|2,461,850.00000 HUF
|10000 JEP
|4,923,700.00000 HUF