30,000 Hungarian forints to Algerian dinars

Convert HUF to DZD at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = دج0.3427 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:53
HUF to DZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

DZD
1 HUF to DZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35930.3810
Low0.34250.3425
Average0.35200.3643
Change-4.63%-9.47%
1 HUF to DZD stats

The performance of HUF to DZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3593 and a 30 day low of 0.3425. This means the 30 day average was 0.3520. The change for HUF to DZD was -4.63.

The performance of HUF to DZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3810 and a 90 day low of 0.3425. This means the 90 day average was 0.3643. The change for HUF to DZD was -9.47.

How to convert Hungarian forints to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Algerian Dinar
2000 HUF685.40800 DZD
5000 HUF1,713.52000 DZD
10000 HUF3,427.04000 DZD
15000 HUF5,140.56000 DZD
20000 HUF6,854.08000 DZD
30000 HUF10,281.12000 DZD
40000 HUF13,708.16000 DZD
50000 HUF17,135.20000 DZD
60000 HUF20,562.24000 DZD
100000 HUF34,270.40000 DZD
150000 HUF51,405.60000 DZD
200000 HUF68,540.80000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Hungarian Forint
1 DZD2.91797 HUF
5 DZD14.58985 HUF
10 DZD29.17970 HUF
20 DZD58.35940 HUF
50 DZD145.89850 HUF
100 DZD291.79700 HUF
250 DZD729.49250 HUF
500 DZD1,458.98500 HUF
1000 DZD2,917.97000 HUF
2000 DZD5,835.94000 HUF
5000 DZD14,589.85000 HUF
10000 DZD29,179.70000 HUF