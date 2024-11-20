5,000 Hungarian forints to Czech korunas

Convert HUF to CZK at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = Kč0.06178 CZK

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

HUF to CZK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

CZK
1 HUF to CZKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06300.0638
Low0.06180.0618
Average0.06220.0630
Change-1.87%-3.04%
View full history

1 HUF to CZK stats

The performance of HUF to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0630 and a 30 day low of 0.0618. This means the 30 day average was 0.0622. The change for HUF to CZK was -1.87.

The performance of HUF to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0638 and a 90 day low of 0.0618. This means the 90 day average was 0.0630. The change for HUF to CZK was -3.04.

Track market ratesView HUF to CZK chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADSGDZARINRAUD
1 USD10.9490.791.41.34318.12784.3861.54
1 EUR1.05410.8331.4751.41619.10788.9481.623
1 GBP1.2661.20111.7721.722.945106.8161.949
1 CAD0.7140.6780.56410.9612.95160.2931.1

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hungarian forints to Czech korunas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CZK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to CZK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints

HUF to USD

HUF to EUR

HUF to GBP

HUF to CAD

HUF to SGD

HUF to ZAR

HUF to INR

HUF to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Czech Republic Koruna
2000 HUF123.56580 CZK
5000 HUF308.91450 CZK
10000 HUF617.82900 CZK
15000 HUF926.74350 CZK
20000 HUF1,235.65800 CZK
30000 HUF1,853.48700 CZK
40000 HUF2,471.31600 CZK
50000 HUF3,089.14500 CZK
60000 HUF3,706.97400 CZK
100000 HUF6,178.29000 CZK
150000 HUF9,267.43500 CZK
200000 HUF12,356.58000 CZK
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Hungarian Forint
1 CZK16.18570 HUF
5 CZK80.92850 HUF
10 CZK161.85700 HUF
20 CZK323.71400 HUF
50 CZK809.28500 HUF
100 CZK1,618.57000 HUF
250 CZK4,046.42500 HUF
500 CZK8,092.85000 HUF
1000 CZK16,185.70000 HUF
2000 CZK32,371.40000 HUF
5000 CZK80,928.50000 HUF
10000 CZK161,857.00000 HUF