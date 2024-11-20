2,000 Hungarian forints to Czech korunas
Convert HUF to CZK at the real exchange rate
HUF to CZK conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.06178 CZK
0
|1 HUF to CZK
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0630
|0.0638
|Low
|0.0618
|0.0618
|Average
|0.0622
|0.0630
|Change
|-1.87%
|-3.04%
|View full history
1 HUF to CZK stats
The performance of HUF to CZK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0630 and a 30 day low of 0.0618. This means the 30 day average was 0.0622. The change for HUF to CZK was -1.87.
The performance of HUF to CZK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0638 and a 90 day low of 0.0618. This means the 90 day average was 0.0630. The change for HUF to CZK was -3.04.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Czech Republic Koruna
|2000 HUF
|123.56580 CZK
|5000 HUF
|308.91450 CZK
|10000 HUF
|617.82900 CZK
|15000 HUF
|926.74350 CZK
|20000 HUF
|1,235.65800 CZK
|30000 HUF
|1,853.48700 CZK
|40000 HUF
|2,471.31600 CZK
|50000 HUF
|3,089.14500 CZK
|60000 HUF
|3,706.97400 CZK
|100000 HUF
|6,178.29000 CZK
|150000 HUF
|9,267.43500 CZK
|200000 HUF
|12,356.58000 CZK
|Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Hungarian Forint
|1 CZK
|16.18570 HUF
|5 CZK
|80.92850 HUF
|10 CZK
|161.85700 HUF
|20 CZK
|323.71400 HUF
|50 CZK
|809.28500 HUF
|100 CZK
|1,618.57000 HUF
|250 CZK
|4,046.42500 HUF
|500 CZK
|8,092.85000 HUF
|1000 CZK
|16,185.70000 HUF
|2000 CZK
|32,371.40000 HUF
|5000 CZK
|80,928.50000 HUF
|10000 CZK
|161,857.00000 HUF