10 thousand Hungarian forints to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert HUF to AED at the real exchange rate

Ft1.000 HUF = د.إ0.009458 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:02
HUF to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 HUF to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00990.0104
Low0.00950.0095
Average0.00970.0101
Change-4.42%-8.82%
1 HUF to AED stats

The performance of HUF to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0099 and a 30 day low of 0.0095. This means the 30 day average was 0.0097. The change for HUF to AED was -4.42.

The performance of HUF to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0104 and a 90 day low of 0.0095. This means the 90 day average was 0.0101. The change for HUF to AED was -8.82.

How to convert Hungarian forints to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / United Arab Emirates Dirham
2000 HUF18.91588 AED
5000 HUF47.28970 AED
10000 HUF94.57940 AED
15000 HUF141.86910 AED
20000 HUF189.15880 AED
30000 HUF283.73820 AED
40000 HUF378.31760 AED
50000 HUF472.89700 AED
60000 HUF567.47640 AED
100000 HUF945.79400 AED
150000 HUF1,418.69100 AED
200000 HUF1,891.58800 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Hungarian Forint
1 AED105.73100 HUF
5 AED528.65500 HUF
10 AED1,057.31000 HUF
20 AED2,114.62000 HUF
50 AED5,286.55000 HUF
100 AED10,573.10000 HUF
250 AED26,432.75000 HUF
500 AED52,865.50000 HUF
1000 AED105,731.00000 HUF
2000 AED211,462.00000 HUF
5000 AED528,655.00000 HUF
10000 AED1,057,310.00000 HUF