250 Haitian gourdes to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert HTG to XOF at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = CFA4.745 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

XOF
1 HTG to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.75524.7552
Low4.57804.4547
Average4.65994.5634
Change2.73%5.71%
View full history

1 HTG to XOF stats

The performance of HTG to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7552 and a 30 day low of 4.5780. This means the 30 day average was 4.6599. The change for HTG to XOF was 2.73.

The performance of HTG to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.7552 and a 90 day low of 4.4547. This means the 90 day average was 4.5634. The change for HTG to XOF was 5.71.

Track market ratesView HTG to XOF chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1251.3990.78984.3860.9471.538
1 SGD0.745113.4981.0420.58862.8460.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6560.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95810.56460.330.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 HTG4.74499 XOF
5 HTG23.72495 XOF
10 HTG47.44990 XOF
20 HTG94.89980 XOF
50 HTG237.24950 XOF
100 HTG474.49900 XOF
250 HTG1,186.24750 XOF
500 HTG2,372.49500 XOF
1000 HTG4,744.99000 XOF
2000 HTG9,489.98000 XOF
5000 HTG23,724.95000 XOF
10000 HTG47,449.90000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Haitian Gourde
1 XOF0.21075 HTG
5 XOF1.05374 HTG
10 XOF2.10748 HTG
20 XOF4.21496 HTG
50 XOF10.53740 HTG
100 XOF21.07480 HTG
250 XOF52.68700 HTG
500 XOF105.37400 HTG
1000 XOF210.74800 HTG
2000 XOF421.49600 HTG
5000 XOF1,053.74000 HTG
10000 XOF2,107.48000 HTG