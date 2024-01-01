10 thousand Haitian gourdes to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert HTG to UAH at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ₴0.3135 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:50
HTG to UAH conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

UAH
1 HTG to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.31400.3140
Low0.31210.3106
Average0.31320.3124
Change0.39%0.51%
1 HTG to UAH stats

The performance of HTG to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3140 and a 30 day low of 0.3121. This means the 30 day average was 0.3132. The change for HTG to UAH was 0.39.

The performance of HTG to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3140 and a 90 day low of 0.3106. This means the 90 day average was 0.3124. The change for HTG to UAH was 0.51.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 HTG0.31347 UAH
5 HTG1.56736 UAH
10 HTG3.13471 UAH
20 HTG6.26942 UAH
50 HTG15.67355 UAH
100 HTG31.34710 UAH
250 HTG78.36775 UAH
500 HTG156.73550 UAH
1000 HTG313.47100 UAH
2000 HTG626.94200 UAH
5000 HTG1,567.35500 UAH
10000 HTG3,134.71000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Haitian Gourde
1 UAH3.19009 HTG
5 UAH15.95045 HTG
10 UAH31.90090 HTG
20 UAH63.80180 HTG
50 UAH159.50450 HTG
100 UAH319.00900 HTG
250 UAH797.52250 HTG
500 UAH1,595.04500 HTG
1000 UAH3,190.09000 HTG
2000 UAH6,380.18000 HTG
5000 UAH15,950.45000 HTG
10000 UAH31,900.90000 HTG