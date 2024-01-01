5 Haitian gourdes to Singapore dollars

Convert HTG to SGD at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = S$0.01025 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 HTG to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01030.0103
Low0.01000.0097
Average0.01010.0100
Change2.22%2.84%
View full history

1 HTG to SGD stats

The performance of HTG to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0103 and a 30 day low of 0.0100. This means the 30 day average was 0.0101. The change for HTG to SGD was 2.22.

The performance of HTG to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0103 and a 90 day low of 0.0097. This means the 90 day average was 0.0100. The change for HTG to SGD was 2.84.

Track market ratesView HTG to SGD chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1251.3980.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.5031.0420.58862.8690.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6560.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.96110.56460.3430.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Singapore Dollar
1 HTG0.01025 SGD
5 HTG0.05125 SGD
10 HTG0.10250 SGD
20 HTG0.20500 SGD
50 HTG0.51249 SGD
100 HTG1.02499 SGD
250 HTG2.56247 SGD
500 HTG5.12495 SGD
1000 HTG10.24990 SGD
2000 HTG20.49980 SGD
5000 HTG51.24950 SGD
10000 HTG102.49900 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 SGD97.56230 HTG
5 SGD487.81150 HTG
10 SGD975.62300 HTG
20 SGD1,951.24600 HTG
50 SGD4,878.11500 HTG
100 SGD9,756.23000 HTG
250 SGD24,390.57500 HTG
500 SGD48,781.15000 HTG
1000 SGD97,562.30000 HTG
2000 SGD195,124.60000 HTG
5000 SGD487,811.50000 HTG
10000 SGD975,623.00000 HTG