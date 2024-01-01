50 Haitian gourdes to Polish zloty

Convert HTG to PLN

G1.000 HTG = zł0.03135 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate
HTG to PLN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PLN
1 HTG to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03140.0314
Low0.03040.0289
Average0.03080.0299
Change3.05%6.93%
1 HTG to PLN stats

The performance of HTG to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0314 and a 30 day low of 0.0304. This means the 30 day average was 0.0308. The change for HTG to PLN was 3.05.

The performance of HTG to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0314 and a 90 day low of 0.0289. This means the 90 day average was 0.0299. The change for HTG to PLN was 6.93.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1371.3990.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.511.0420.58862.8580.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6530.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.96310.56460.3170.6771.099

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Polish Zloty
1 HTG0.03135 PLN
5 HTG0.15674 PLN
10 HTG0.31349 PLN
20 HTG0.62697 PLN
50 HTG1.56744 PLN
100 HTG3.13487 PLN
250 HTG7.83718 PLN
500 HTG15.67435 PLN
1000 HTG31.34870 PLN
2000 HTG62.69740 PLN
5000 HTG156.74350 PLN
10000 HTG313.48700 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Haitian Gourde
1 PLN31.89930 HTG
5 PLN159.49650 HTG
10 PLN318.99300 HTG
20 PLN637.98600 HTG
50 PLN1,594.96500 HTG
100 PLN3,189.93000 HTG
250 PLN7,974.82500 HTG
500 PLN15,949.65000 HTG
1000 PLN31,899.30000 HTG
2000 PLN63,798.60000 HTG
5000 PLN159,496.50000 HTG
10000 PLN318,993.00000 HTG