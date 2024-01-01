100 Haitian gourdes to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert HTG to LKR at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = Sr2.220 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
HTG to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LKR
1 HTG to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.23672.3256
Low2.21982.2198
Average2.23212.2566
Change-0.51%-3.03%
1 HTG to LKR stats

The performance of HTG to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2367 and a 30 day low of 2.2198. This means the 30 day average was 2.2321. The change for HTG to LKR was -0.51.

The performance of HTG to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3256 and a 90 day low of 2.2198. This means the 90 day average was 2.2566. The change for HTG to LKR was -3.03.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1041.3980.78984.3860.9471.536
1 SGD0.745113.4921.0420.58862.890.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6610.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.9510.56560.360.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

