2,000 Haitian gourdes to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert HTG to IDR at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = Rp121.4 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
HTG to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

IDR
1 HTG to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High121.3700121.3700
Low118.0070114.7700
Average119.9227118.1239
Change2.85%2.28%
1 HTG to IDR stats

The performance of HTG to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 121.3700 and a 30 day low of 118.0070. This means the 30 day average was 119.9227. The change for HTG to IDR was 2.85.

The performance of HTG to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 121.3700 and a 90 day low of 114.7700. This means the 90 day average was 118.1239. The change for HTG to IDR was 2.28.

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Indonesian Rupiah
1 HTG121.37000 IDR
5 HTG606.85000 IDR
10 HTG1,213.70000 IDR
20 HTG2,427.40000 IDR
50 HTG6,068.50000 IDR
100 HTG12,137.00000 IDR
250 HTG30,342.50000 IDR
500 HTG60,685.00000 IDR
1000 HTG121,370.00000 IDR
2000 HTG242,740.00000 IDR
5000 HTG606,850.00000 IDR
10000 HTG1,213,700.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Haitian Gourde
1 IDR0.00824 HTG
5 IDR0.04120 HTG
10 IDR0.08239 HTG
20 IDR0.16479 HTG
50 IDR0.41196 HTG
100 IDR0.82393 HTG
250 IDR2.05982 HTG
500 IDR4.11964 HTG
1000 IDR8.23927 HTG
2000 IDR16.47854 HTG
5000 IDR41.19635 HTG
10000 IDR82.39270 HTG