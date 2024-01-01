2,000 Haitian gourdes to Colombian pesos

Convert HTG to COP at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = $33.64 COP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:23
HTG to COP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

COP
1 HTG to COPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High34.330234.3302
Low32.451030.6253
Average33.442332.3495
Change3.19%8.84%
1 HTG to COP stats

The performance of HTG to COP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 34.3302 and a 30 day low of 32.4510. This means the 30 day average was 33.4423. The change for HTG to COP was 3.19.

The performance of HTG to COP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 34.3302 and a 90 day low of 30.6253. This means the 90 day average was 32.3495. The change for HTG to COP was 8.84.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1241.3980.78984.3860.9471.538
1 SGD0.745113.4971.0410.58862.8440.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6560.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.9610.56460.3430.6771.1

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Colombian Peso
1 HTG33.63500 COP
5 HTG168.17500 COP
10 HTG336.35000 COP
20 HTG672.70000 COP
50 HTG1,681.75000 COP
100 HTG3,363.50000 COP
250 HTG8,408.75000 COP
500 HTG16,817.50000 COP
1000 HTG33,635.00000 COP
2000 HTG67,270.00000 COP
5000 HTG168,175.00000 COP
10000 HTG336,350.00000 COP
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Haitian Gourde
1 COP0.02973 HTG
5 COP0.14866 HTG
10 COP0.29731 HTG
20 COP0.59462 HTG
50 COP1.48655 HTG
100 COP2.97310 HTG
250 COP7.43275 HTG
500 COP14.86550 HTG
1000 COP29.73100 HTG
2000 COP59.46200 HTG
5000 COP148.65500 HTG
10000 COP297.31000 HTG