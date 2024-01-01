1 thousand Haitian gourdes to Bulgarian levs

Convert HTG to BGN at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = лв0.01418 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:10
HTG to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BGN
1 HTG to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01420.0142
Low0.01370.0133
Average0.01390.0136
Change2.95%5.93%
1 HTG to BGN stats

The performance of HTG to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0142 and a 30 day low of 0.0137. This means the 30 day average was 0.0139. The change for HTG to BGN was 2.95.

The performance of HTG to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0142 and a 90 day low of 0.0133. This means the 90 day average was 0.0136. The change for HTG to BGN was 5.93.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1251.3990.7984.3860.9481.538
1 SGD0.745113.4951.0420.58862.8320.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6560.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95210.56460.30.6771.099

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bulgarian Lev
1 HTG0.01418 BGN
5 HTG0.07090 BGN
10 HTG0.14180 BGN
20 HTG0.28359 BGN
50 HTG0.70898 BGN
100 HTG1.41796 BGN
250 HTG3.54490 BGN
500 HTG7.08980 BGN
1000 HTG14.17960 BGN
2000 HTG28.35920 BGN
5000 HTG70.89800 BGN
10000 HTG141.79600 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Haitian Gourde
1 BGN70.52390 HTG
5 BGN352.61950 HTG
10 BGN705.23900 HTG
20 BGN1,410.47800 HTG
50 BGN3,526.19500 HTG
100 BGN7,052.39000 HTG
250 BGN17,630.97500 HTG
500 BGN35,261.95000 HTG
1000 BGN70,523.90000 HTG
2000 BGN141,047.80000 HTG
5000 BGN352,619.50000 HTG
10000 BGN705,239.00000 HTG