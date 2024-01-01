50 Haitian gourdes to Australian dollars

Convert HTG to AUD at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = A$0.01176 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:06
HTG to AUD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AUD
1 HTG to AUDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01180.0118
Low0.01140.0110
Average0.01160.0114
Change2.76%3.69%
1 HTG to AUD stats

The performance of HTG to AUD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0118 and a 30 day low of 0.0114. This means the 30 day average was 0.0116. The change for HTG to AUD was 2.76.

The performance of HTG to AUD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0118 and a 90 day low of 0.0110. This means the 90 day average was 0.0114. The change for HTG to AUD was 3.69.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.111.3990.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.4881.0420.58862.8510.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.660.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.94410.56460.3170.6771.099

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Australian Dollar
1 HTG0.01176 AUD
5 HTG0.05881 AUD
10 HTG0.11761 AUD
20 HTG0.23523 AUD
50 HTG0.58807 AUD
100 HTG1.17614 AUD
250 HTG2.94035 AUD
500 HTG5.88070 AUD
1000 HTG11.76140 AUD
2000 HTG23.52280 AUD
5000 HTG58.80700 AUD
10000 HTG117.61400 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Haitian Gourde
1 AUD85.02420 HTG
5 AUD425.12100 HTG
10 AUD850.24200 HTG
20 AUD1,700.48400 HTG
50 AUD4,251.21000 HTG
100 AUD8,502.42000 HTG
250 AUD21,256.05000 HTG
500 AUD42,512.10000 HTG
1000 AUD85,024.20000 HTG
2000 AUD170,048.40000 HTG
5000 AUD425,121.00000 HTG
10000 AUD850,242.00000 HTG