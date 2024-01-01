1 Croatian kuna to CFA francs BCEAO

kn1.000 HRK = CFA88.51 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:55
HRK to XOF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XOF
1 HRK to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High88.747688.7476
Low85.468583.4781
Average87.021885.3528
Change2.46%5.31%
1 HRK to XOF stats

The performance of HRK to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 88.7476 and a 30 day low of 85.4685. This means the 30 day average was 87.0218. The change for HRK to XOF was 2.46.

The performance of HRK to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 88.7476 and a 90 day low of 83.4781. This means the 90 day average was 85.3528. The change for HRK to XOF was 5.31.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 HRK88.51340 XOF
5 HRK442.56700 XOF
10 HRK885.13400 XOF
20 HRK1,770.26800 XOF
50 HRK4,425.67000 XOF
100 HRK8,851.34000 XOF
250 HRK22,128.35000 XOF
500 HRK44,256.70000 XOF
1000 HRK88,513.40000 XOF
2000 HRK177,026.80000 XOF
5000 HRK442,567.00000 XOF
10000 HRK885,134.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Croatian Kuna
1 XOF0.01130 HRK
5 XOF0.05649 HRK
10 XOF0.11298 HRK
20 XOF0.22595 HRK
50 XOF0.56489 HRK
100 XOF1.12977 HRK
250 XOF2.82443 HRK
500 XOF5.64885 HRK
1000 XOF11.29770 HRK
2000 XOF22.59540 HRK
5000 XOF56.48850 HRK
10000 XOF112.97700 HRK