1 thousand Croatian kunas to Samoan talas

Convert HRK to WST at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = WS$0.3903 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
HRK to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

WST
1 HRK to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39450.3945
Low0.38400.3819
Average0.38850.3861
Change1.07%0.73%
1 HRK to WST stats

The performance of HRK to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3945 and a 30 day low of 0.3840. This means the 30 day average was 0.3885. The change for HRK to WST was 1.07.

The performance of HRK to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3945 and a 90 day low of 0.3819. This means the 90 day average was 0.3861. The change for HRK to WST was 0.73.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.41.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.135
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5651.21612.958
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.504
1 EUR1.0551.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.137

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Samoan Tala
1 HRK0.39035 WST
5 HRK1.95174 WST
10 HRK3.90347 WST
20 HRK7.80694 WST
50 HRK19.51735 WST
100 HRK39.03470 WST
250 HRK97.58675 WST
500 HRK195.17350 WST
1000 HRK390.34700 WST
2000 HRK780.69400 WST
5000 HRK1,951.73500 WST
10000 HRK3,903.47000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Croatian Kuna
1 WST2.56182 HRK
5 WST12.80910 HRK
10 WST25.61820 HRK
20 WST51.23640 HRK
50 WST128.09100 HRK
100 WST256.18200 HRK
250 WST640.45500 HRK
500 WST1,280.91000 HRK
1000 WST2,561.82000 HRK
2000 WST5,123.64000 HRK
5000 WST12,809.10000 HRK
10000 WST25,618.20000 HRK