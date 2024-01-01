1 Croatian kuna to Singapore dollars

Convert HRK to SGD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = S$0.1913 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:34
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to SGD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SGD
1 HRK to SGDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.19180.1918
Low0.18710.1824
Average0.18920.1865
Change1.98%2.48%
View full history

1 HRK to SGD stats

The performance of HRK to SGD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1918 and a 30 day low of 0.1871. This means the 30 day average was 0.1892. The change for HRK to SGD was 1.98.

The performance of HRK to SGD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1918 and a 90 day low of 0.1824. This means the 90 day average was 0.1865. The change for HRK to SGD was 2.48.

Track market ratesView HRK to SGD chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3430.9481.5380.791.70118.132
1 CAD0.71510.960.6771.0990.5651.21612.957
1 SGD0.7451.04210.7061.1450.5881.26713.503
1 EUR1.0551.4771.41711.6230.8341.79519.135

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kuna

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Singapore Dollar
1 HRK0.19127 SGD
5 HRK0.95636 SGD
10 HRK1.91272 SGD
20 HRK3.82544 SGD
50 HRK9.56360 SGD
100 HRK19.12720 SGD
250 HRK47.81800 SGD
500 HRK95.63600 SGD
1000 HRK191.27200 SGD
2000 HRK382.54400 SGD
5000 HRK956.36000 SGD
10000 HRK1,912.72000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 SGD5.22815 HRK
5 SGD26.14075 HRK
10 SGD52.28150 HRK
20 SGD104.56300 HRK
50 SGD261.40750 HRK
100 SGD522.81500 HRK
250 SGD1,307.03750 HRK
500 SGD2,614.07500 HRK
1000 SGD5,228.15000 HRK
2000 SGD10,456.30000 HRK
5000 SGD26,140.75000 HRK
10000 SGD52,281.50000 HRK