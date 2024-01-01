100 Croatian kunas to Saudi riyals

Convert HRK to SAR at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = SR0.5347 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
HRK to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 HRK to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.53520.5352
Low0.53460.5342
Average0.53500.5347
Change-0.05%0.04%
1 HRK to SAR stats

The performance of HRK to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5352 and a 30 day low of 0.5346. This means the 30 day average was 0.5350. The change for HRK to SAR was -0.05.

The performance of HRK to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5352 and a 90 day low of 0.5342. This means the 90 day average was 0.5347. The change for HRK to SAR was 0.04.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Saudi Riyal
1 HRK0.53475 SAR
5 HRK2.67373 SAR
10 HRK5.34746 SAR
20 HRK10.69492 SAR
50 HRK26.73730 SAR
100 HRK53.47460 SAR
250 HRK133.68650 SAR
500 HRK267.37300 SAR
1000 HRK534.74600 SAR
2000 HRK1,069.49200 SAR
5000 HRK2,673.73000 SAR
10000 HRK5,347.46000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Croatian Kuna
1 SAR1.87005 HRK
5 SAR9.35025 HRK
10 SAR18.70050 HRK
20 SAR37.40100 HRK
50 SAR93.50250 HRK
100 SAR187.00500 HRK
250 SAR467.51250 HRK
500 SAR935.02500 HRK
1000 SAR1,870.05000 HRK
2000 SAR3,740.10000 HRK
5000 SAR9,350.25000 HRK
10000 SAR18,700.50000 HRK