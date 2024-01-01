250 Croatian kunas to New Zealand dollars

Convert HRK to NZD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = $0.2424 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:19
HRK to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NZD
1 HRK to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24360.2436
Low0.23570.2242
Average0.23920.2331
Change2.52%4.53%
1 HRK to NZD stats

The performance of HRK to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2436 and a 30 day low of 0.2357. This means the 30 day average was 0.2392. The change for HRK to NZD was 2.52.

The performance of HRK to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2436 and a 90 day low of 0.2242. This means the 90 day average was 0.2331. The change for HRK to NZD was 4.53.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / New Zealand Dollar
1 HRK0.24243 NZD
5 HRK1.21213 NZD
10 HRK2.42426 NZD
20 HRK4.84852 NZD
50 HRK12.12130 NZD
100 HRK24.24260 NZD
250 HRK60.60650 NZD
500 HRK121.21300 NZD
1000 HRK242.42600 NZD
2000 HRK484.85200 NZD
5000 HRK1,212.13000 NZD
10000 HRK2,424.26000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 NZD4.12497 HRK
5 NZD20.62485 HRK
10 NZD41.24970 HRK
20 NZD82.49940 HRK
50 NZD206.24850 HRK
100 NZD412.49700 HRK
250 NZD1,031.24250 HRK
500 NZD2,062.48500 HRK
1000 NZD4,124.97000 HRK
2000 NZD8,249.94000 HRK
5000 NZD20,624.85000 HRK
10000 NZD41,249.70000 HRK