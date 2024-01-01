5 Croatian kunas to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert HRK to LKR at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = Sr41.40 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:06
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HRK to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

LKR
1 HRK to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High41.813343.4520
Low41.403841.4038
Average41.684542.2082
Change-0.78%-3.41%
View full history

1 HRK to LKR stats

The performance of HRK to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 41.8133 and a 30 day low of 41.4038. This means the 30 day average was 41.6845. The change for HRK to LKR was -0.78.

The performance of HRK to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.4520 and a 90 day low of 41.4038. This means the 90 day average was 42.2082. The change for HRK to LKR was -3.41.

Track market ratesView HRK to LKR chart

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3991.3440.9481.5380.791.70218.134
1 CAD0.71510.960.6781.0990.5651.21612.958
1 SGD0.7441.04110.7061.1440.5881.26613.494
1 EUR1.0551.4761.41711.6220.8331.79519.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Croatian kunas to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Croatian kunas

HRK to USD

HRK to CAD

HRK to SGD

HRK to EUR

HRK to AUD

HRK to GBP

HRK to NZD

HRK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 HRK41.40380 LKR
5 HRK207.01900 LKR
10 HRK414.03800 LKR
20 HRK828.07600 LKR
50 HRK2,070.19000 LKR
100 HRK4,140.38000 LKR
250 HRK10,350.95000 LKR
500 HRK20,701.90000 LKR
1000 HRK41,403.80000 LKR
2000 HRK82,807.60000 LKR
5000 HRK207,019.00000 LKR
10000 HRK414,038.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Croatian Kuna
1 LKR0.02415 HRK
5 LKR0.12076 HRK
10 LKR0.24152 HRK
20 LKR0.48305 HRK
50 LKR1.20762 HRK
100 LKR2.41524 HRK
250 LKR6.03810 HRK
500 LKR12.07620 HRK
1000 LKR24.15240 HRK
2000 LKR48.30480 HRK
5000 LKR120.76200 HRK
10000 LKR241.52400 HRK