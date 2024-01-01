20 Croatian kunas to Fijian dollars

Convert HRK to FJD at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = FJ$0.3243 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:30
HRK to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

FJD
1 HRK to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.32750.3275
Low0.31890.3115
Average0.32310.3188
Change1.32%1.74%
1 HRK to FJD stats

The performance of HRK to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3275 and a 30 day low of 0.3189. This means the 30 day average was 0.3231. The change for HRK to FJD was 1.32.

The performance of HRK to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3275 and a 90 day low of 0.3115. This means the 90 day average was 0.3188. The change for HRK to FJD was 1.74.

How to convert Croatian kunas to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HRK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HRK to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Fijian Dollar
1 HRK0.32431 FJD
5 HRK1.62156 FJD
10 HRK3.24311 FJD
20 HRK6.48622 FJD
50 HRK16.21555 FJD
100 HRK32.43110 FJD
250 HRK81.07775 FJD
500 HRK162.15550 FJD
1000 HRK324.31100 FJD
2000 HRK648.62200 FJD
5000 HRK1,621.55500 FJD
10000 HRK3,243.11000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Croatian Kuna
1 FJD3.08346 HRK
5 FJD15.41730 HRK
10 FJD30.83460 HRK
20 FJD61.66920 HRK
50 FJD154.17300 HRK
100 FJD308.34600 HRK
250 FJD770.86500 HRK
500 FJD1,541.73000 HRK
1000 FJD3,083.46000 HRK
2000 FJD6,166.92000 HRK
5000 FJD15,417.30000 HRK
10000 FJD30,834.60000 HRK