250 Honduran lempiras to CFP francs

Convert HNL to XPF at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ₣4.469 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
HNL to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

XPF
1 HNL to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.49574.4957
Low4.35444.2987
Average4.40954.3671
Change1.38%2.55%
1 HNL to XPF stats

The performance of HNL to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4957 and a 30 day low of 4.3544. This means the 30 day average was 4.4095. The change for HNL to XPF was 1.38.

The performance of HNL to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4957 and a 90 day low of 4.2987. This means the 90 day average was 4.3671. The change for HNL to XPF was 2.55.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / CFP Franc
1 HNL4.46941 XPF
5 HNL22.34705 XPF
10 HNL44.69410 XPF
20 HNL89.38820 XPF
50 HNL223.47050 XPF
100 HNL446.94100 XPF
250 HNL1,117.35250 XPF
500 HNL2,234.70500 XPF
1000 HNL4,469.41000 XPF
2000 HNL8,938.82000 XPF
5000 HNL22,347.05000 XPF
10000 HNL44,694.10000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Honduran Lempira
1 XPF0.22374 HNL
5 XPF1.11872 HNL
10 XPF2.23743 HNL
20 XPF4.47486 HNL
50 XPF11.18715 HNL
100 XPF22.37430 HNL
250 XPF55.93575 HNL
500 XPF111.87150 HNL
1000 XPF223.74300 HNL
2000 XPF447.48600 HNL
5000 XPF1,118.71500 HNL
10000 XPF2,237.43000 HNL