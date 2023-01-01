10 Honduran lempiras to US dollars

Convert HNL to USD at the real exchange rate

10 hnl
0.40 usd

1.00000 HNL = 0.04023 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:25 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

HNL to USD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 USD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86631.045286.99141.434221.661290.9643518.7493
1GBP1.1543311.2065100.4161.655561.917671.1131821.6428
1USD0.956750.828844183.22941.37221.589450.9226517.9385
1INR0.01149540.009958550.01201510.0164870.01909720.01108560.215531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Honduran lempiras to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Honduran lempiras

HNL to USD

HNL to EUR

HNL to GBP

HNL to INR

HNL to JPY

HNL to RUB

HNL to AUD

HNL to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / US Dollar
1 HNL0.04023 USD
5 HNL0.20117 USD
10 HNL0.40233 USD
20 HNL0.80467 USD
50 HNL2.01167 USD
100 HNL4.02334 USD
250 HNL10.05835 USD
500 HNL20.11670 USD
1000 HNL40.23340 USD
2000 HNL80.46680 USD
5000 HNL201.16700 USD
10000 HNL402.33400 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 USD24.85500 HNL
5 USD124.27500 HNL
10 USD248.55000 HNL
20 USD497.10000 HNL
50 USD1242.75000 HNL
100 USD2485.50000 HNL
250 USD6213.75000 HNL
500 USD12427.50000 HNL
1000 USD24855.00000 HNL
2000 USD49710.00000 HNL
5000 USD124275.00000 HNL
10000 USD248550.00000 HNL