1 thousand Honduran lempiras to Lebanese pounds

Convert HNL to LBP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ل.ل.3,545 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:21
HNL to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

LBP
1 HNL to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3,591.52003,614.9500
Low3,545.27003,545.2700
Average3,560.85233,588.2038
Change-1.29%-1.73%
1 HNL to LBP stats

The performance of HNL to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3,591.5200 and a 30 day low of 3,545.2700. This means the 30 day average was 3,560.8523. The change for HNL to LBP was -1.29.

The performance of HNL to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3,614.9500 and a 90 day low of 3,545.2700. This means the 90 day average was 3,588.2038. The change for HNL to LBP was -1.73.

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Lebanese Pound
1 HNL3,545.27000 LBP
5 HNL17,726.35000 LBP
10 HNL35,452.70000 LBP
20 HNL70,905.40000 LBP
50 HNL177,263.50000 LBP
100 HNL354,527.00000 LBP
250 HNL886,317.50000 LBP
500 HNL1,772,635.00000 LBP
1000 HNL3,545,270.00000 LBP
2000 HNL7,090,540.00000 LBP
5000 HNL17,726,350.00000 LBP
10000 HNL35,452,700.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Honduran Lempira
1 LBP0.00028 HNL
5 LBP0.00141 HNL
10 LBP0.00282 HNL
20 LBP0.00564 HNL
50 LBP0.01410 HNL
100 LBP0.02821 HNL
250 LBP0.07052 HNL
500 LBP0.14103 HNL
1000 LBP0.28207 HNL
2000 LBP0.56413 HNL
5000 LBP1.41033 HNL
10000 LBP2.82066 HNL