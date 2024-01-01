100 Honduran lempiras to Jamaican dollars

Convert HNL to JMD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = J$6.274 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:19
HNL to JMD conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
High6.35716.3571
Low6.25146.2514
Average6.28646.3129
Change-1.31%-0.47%
1 HNL to JMD stats

The performance of HNL to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.3571 and a 30 day low of 6.2514. This means the 30 day average was 6.2864. The change for HNL to JMD was -1.31.

The performance of HNL to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.3571 and a 90 day low of 6.2514. This means the 90 day average was 6.3129. The change for HNL to JMD was -0.47.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Jamaican Dollar
1 HNL6.27358 JMD
5 HNL31.36790 JMD
10 HNL62.73580 JMD
20 HNL125.47160 JMD
50 HNL313.67900 JMD
100 HNL627.35800 JMD
250 HNL1,568.39500 JMD
500 HNL3,136.79000 JMD
1000 HNL6,273.58000 JMD
2000 HNL12,547.16000 JMD
5000 HNL31,367.90000 JMD
10000 HNL62,735.80000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Honduran Lempira
1 JMD0.15940 HNL
5 JMD0.79700 HNL
10 JMD1.59399 HNL
20 JMD3.18798 HNL
50 JMD7.96995 HNL
100 JMD15.93990 HNL
250 JMD39.84975 HNL
500 JMD79.69950 HNL
1000 JMD159.39900 HNL
2000 JMD318.79800 HNL
5000 JMD796.99500 HNL
10000 JMD1,593.99000 HNL