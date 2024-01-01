20 Honduran lempiras to Israeli new sheqels

Convert HNL to ILS at the real exchange rate

L1.000 HNL = ₪0.1484 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:44
HNL to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

ILS
1 HNL to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15190.1531
Low0.14760.1466
Average0.14920.1499
Change-2.29%-0.78%
1 HNL to ILS stats

The performance of HNL to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1519 and a 30 day low of 0.1476. This means the 30 day average was 0.1492. The change for HNL to ILS was -2.29.

The performance of HNL to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1531 and a 90 day low of 0.1466. This means the 90 day average was 0.1499. The change for HNL to ILS was -0.78.

How to convert Honduran lempiras to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HNL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HNL to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Israeli New Sheqel
1 HNL0.14842 ILS
5 HNL0.74207 ILS
10 HNL1.48415 ILS
20 HNL2.96830 ILS
50 HNL7.42075 ILS
100 HNL14.84150 ILS
250 HNL37.10375 ILS
500 HNL74.20750 ILS
1000 HNL148.41500 ILS
2000 HNL296.83000 ILS
5000 HNL742.07500 ILS
10000 HNL1,484.15000 ILS
