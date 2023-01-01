1 Honduran lempira to Swiss francs

Convert HNL to CHF at the real exchange rate

1 hnl
0.04 chf

1.00000 HNL = 0.03715 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:49 UTC
HNL to CHF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HNL → 0 CHF
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Honduran Lempira / Swiss Franc
1 HNL0.03715 CHF
5 HNL0.18574 CHF
10 HNL0.37147 CHF
20 HNL0.74295 CHF
50 HNL1.85737 CHF
100 HNL3.71475 CHF
250 HNL9.28688 CHF
500 HNL18.57375 CHF
1000 HNL37.14750 CHF
2000 HNL74.29500 CHF
5000 HNL185.73750 CHF
10000 HNL371.47500 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Honduran Lempira
1 CHF26.91970 HNL
5 CHF134.59850 HNL
10 CHF269.19700 HNL
20 CHF538.39400 HNL
50 CHF1345.98500 HNL
100 CHF2691.97000 HNL
250 CHF6729.92500 HNL
500 CHF13459.85000 HNL
1000 CHF26919.70000 HNL
2000 CHF53839.40000 HNL
5000 CHF134598.50000 HNL
10000 CHF269197.00000 HNL