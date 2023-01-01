200 Hong Kong dollars to Rwandan francs

Convert HKD to RWF at the real exchange rate

200 hkd
31012 rwf

1.00000 HKD = 155.05800 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 RWF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86671.047187.10241.436571.660880.964718.63
1GBP1.153811.2079100.4781.657181.915931.1130721.491
1USD0.9550.827883183.18441.371951.586170.921217.792
1INR0.01148070.009952380.012021510.01649290.01906810.01107420.213886

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Rwandan Franc
100 HKD15505.80000 RWF
200 HKD31011.60000 RWF
300 HKD46517.40000 RWF
500 HKD77529.00000 RWF
1000 HKD155058.00000 RWF
2000 HKD310116.00000 RWF
2500 HKD387645.00000 RWF
3000 HKD465174.00000 RWF
4000 HKD620232.00000 RWF
5000 HKD775290.00000 RWF
10000 HKD1550580.00000 RWF
20000 HKD3101160.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Hong Kong Dollar
1 RWF0.00645 HKD
5 RWF0.03225 HKD
10 RWF0.06449 HKD
20 RWF0.12898 HKD
50 RWF0.32246 HKD
100 RWF0.64492 HKD
250 RWF1.61230 HKD
500 RWF3.22459 HKD
1000 RWF6.44919 HKD
2000 RWF12.89838 HKD
5000 RWF32.24595 HKD
10000 RWF64.49190 HKD