20000 Hong Kong dollars to Macanese patacas

Convert HKD to MOP at the real exchange rate

20000 hkd
20610.80 mop

1.00000 HKD = 1.03054 MOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:23 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to MOP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 MOP
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.866951.047787.14721.435661.660910.964518.5988
1GBP1.1534711.2085100.5221.656011.915821.1125221.4533
1USD0.95450.827472183.17951.37031.585290.920417.752
1INR0.01147480.009948030.012022210.0164740.01905860.01106520.213418

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Macanese patacas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to MOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Macanese Pataca
100 HKD103.05400 MOP
200 HKD206.10800 MOP
300 HKD309.16200 MOP
500 HKD515.27000 MOP
1000 HKD1030.54000 MOP
2000 HKD2061.08000 MOP
2500 HKD2576.35000 MOP
3000 HKD3091.62000 MOP
4000 HKD4122.16000 MOP
5000 HKD5152.70000 MOP
10000 HKD10305.40000 MOP
20000 HKD20610.80000 MOP
Conversion rates Macanese Pataca / Hong Kong Dollar
1 MOP0.97037 HKD
5 MOP4.85184 HKD
10 MOP9.70369 HKD
20 MOP19.40738 HKD
50 MOP48.51845 HKD
100 MOP97.03690 HKD
250 MOP242.59225 HKD
500 MOP485.18450 HKD
1000 MOP970.36900 HKD
2000 MOP1940.73800 HKD
5000 MOP4851.84500 HKD
10000 MOP9703.69000 HKD