1 thousand Hong Kong dollars to Aruban florins

Convert HKD to AWG at the real exchange rate

1000 hkd
231.11 awg

1.00000 HKD = 0.23111 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

HKD to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 HKD → 0 AWG
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86711.046887.10211.434221.660010.965918.5807
1GBP1.1532711.20725100.4531.654051.914451.1139421.4287
1USD0.95530.828329183.2081.37011.585790.922717.75
1INR0.01148080.009954920.012018110.0164660.01905820.01108910.213321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Hong Kong dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HKD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HKD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Hong Kong dollars

HKD to USD

HKD to CNY

HKD to GBP

HKD to SGD

HKD to AUD

HKD to EUR

HKD to CAD

HKD to INR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Aruban Florin
100 HKD23.11090 AWG
200 HKD46.22180 AWG
300 HKD69.33270 AWG
500 HKD115.55450 AWG
1000 HKD231.10900 AWG
2000 HKD462.21800 AWG
2500 HKD577.77250 AWG
3000 HKD693.32700 AWG
4000 HKD924.43600 AWG
5000 HKD1155.54500 AWG
10000 HKD2311.09000 AWG
20000 HKD4622.18000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Hong Kong Dollar
1 AWG4.32696 HKD
5 AWG21.63480 HKD
10 AWG43.26960 HKD
20 AWG86.53920 HKD
50 AWG216.34800 HKD
100 AWG432.69600 HKD
250 AWG1081.74000 HKD
500 AWG2163.48000 HKD
1000 AWG4326.96000 HKD
2000 AWG8653.92000 HKD
5000 AWG21634.80000 HKD
10000 AWG43269.60000 HKD