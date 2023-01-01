5 Guatemalan quetzals to Australian dollars

Convert GTQ to AUD at the real exchange rate

5 gtq
1.01 aud

1.00000 GTQ = 0.20156 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:34 UTC
GTQ to AUD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 AUD
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86791.048687.23451.437891.660750.966218.4677
1GBP1.1522111.20825100.5161.656811.91361.1132621.2795
1USD0.953550.827643183.19141.371251.583780.921417.6118
1INR0.01146340.009948660.012020510.01648310.01903780.01107570.211702

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Australian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AUD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to AUD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Australian Dollar
1 GTQ0.20156 AUD
5 GTQ1.00781 AUD
10 GTQ2.01563 AUD
20 GTQ4.03126 AUD
50 GTQ10.07815 AUD
100 GTQ20.15630 AUD
250 GTQ50.39075 AUD
500 GTQ100.78150 AUD
1000 GTQ201.56300 AUD
2000 GTQ403.12600 AUD
5000 GTQ1007.81500 AUD
10000 GTQ2015.63000 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 AUD4.96123 GTQ
5 AUD24.80615 GTQ
10 AUD49.61230 GTQ
20 AUD99.22460 GTQ
50 AUD248.06150 GTQ
100 AUD496.12300 GTQ
250 AUD1240.30750 GTQ
500 AUD2480.61500 GTQ
1000 AUD4961.23000 GTQ
2000 AUD9922.46000 GTQ
5000 AUD24806.15000 GTQ
10000 AUD49612.30000 GTQ