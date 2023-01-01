20 Guatemalan quetzals to Armenian drams

Convert GTQ to AMD at the real exchange rate

20 gtq
1,035.70 amd

1.00000 GTQ = 51.78500 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 9:31 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GTQ to AMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GTQ → 0 AMD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867751.048587.22731.437391.659410.965718.4635
1GBP1.1524111.20825100.5171.656391.912241.1128821.2766
1USD0.953750.827643183.19251.37091.582650.92117.6094
1INR0.01146430.009948530.012020310.01647860.0190240.01107070.211671

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guatemalan quetzals to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GTQ in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GTQ to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guatemalan quetzals

GTQ to USD

GTQ to EUR

GTQ to GBP

GTQ to INR

GTQ to JPY

GTQ to RUB

GTQ to AUD

GTQ to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Armenian Dram
1 GTQ51.78500 AMD
5 GTQ258.92500 AMD
10 GTQ517.85000 AMD
20 GTQ1035.70000 AMD
50 GTQ2589.25000 AMD
100 GTQ5178.50000 AMD
250 GTQ12946.25000 AMD
500 GTQ25892.50000 AMD
1000 GTQ51785.00000 AMD
2000 GTQ103570.00000 AMD
5000 GTQ258925.00000 AMD
10000 GTQ517850.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 AMD0.01931 GTQ
5 AMD0.09655 GTQ
10 AMD0.19311 GTQ
20 AMD0.38621 GTQ
50 AMD0.96553 GTQ
100 AMD1.93106 GTQ
250 AMD4.82765 GTQ
500 AMD9.65530 GTQ
1000 AMD19.31060 GTQ
2000 AMD38.62120 GTQ
5000 AMD96.55300 GTQ
10000 AMD193.10600 GTQ