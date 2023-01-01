5 Guinean francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert GNF to PEN at the real exchange rate

5 gnf
0.00 pen

1.00000 GNF = 0.00044 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:30 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

GNF to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86751.048687.22171.436371.658520.964718.4669
1GBP1.1527411.20875100.5431.655751.911821.1120521.2873
1USD0.953650.827301183.17921.36981.581650.9217.611
1INR0.0114650.009946010.012022210.01646810.0190150.01106050.211724

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 GNF0.00044 PEN
5 GNF0.00221 PEN
10 GNF0.00442 PEN
20 GNF0.00885 PEN
50 GNF0.02212 PEN
100 GNF0.04424 PEN
250 GNF0.11060 PEN
500 GNF0.22120 PEN
1000 GNF0.44240 PEN
2000 GNF0.88480 PEN
5000 GNF2.21200 PEN
10000 GNF4.42400 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Guinean Franc
1 PEN2260.40000 GNF
5 PEN11302.00000 GNF
10 PEN22604.00000 GNF
20 PEN45208.00000 GNF
50 PEN113020.00000 GNF
100 PEN226040.00000 GNF
250 PEN565100.00000 GNF
500 PEN1130200.00000 GNF
1000 PEN2260400.00000 GNF
2000 PEN4520800.00000 GNF
5000 PEN11302000.00000 GNF
10000 PEN22604000.00000 GNF