5000 Guinean francs to Norwegian kroner

Convert GNF to NOK at the real exchange rate

5000 gnf
6.32 nok

1.00000 GNF = 0.00126 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:54 UTC
GNF to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 NOK
Mid market rate

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.867251.0488587.22391.43651.658520.9651518.4677
1GBP1.1530711.20935100.5711.656331.912321.1128921.2938
1USD0.953450.82689183.16151.36961.581280.9201517.6076
1INR0.01146470.009943190.012024810.01646920.01901450.01106460.211728

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Norwegian Krone
1 GNF0.00126 NOK
5 GNF0.00632 NOK
10 GNF0.01264 NOK
20 GNF0.02528 NOK
50 GNF0.06321 NOK
100 GNF0.12642 NOK
250 GNF0.31606 NOK
500 GNF0.63212 NOK
1000 GNF1.26424 NOK
2000 GNF2.52848 NOK
5000 GNF6.32120 NOK
10000 GNF12.64240 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Guinean Franc
1 NOK790.99100 GNF
5 NOK3954.95500 GNF
10 NOK7909.91000 GNF
20 NOK15819.82000 GNF
50 NOK39549.55000 GNF
100 NOK79099.10000 GNF
250 NOK197747.75000 GNF
500 NOK395495.50000 GNF
1000 NOK790991.00000 GNF
2000 NOK1581982.00000 GNF
5000 NOK3954955.00000 GNF
10000 NOK7909910.00000 GNF