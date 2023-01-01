10 thousand Guinean francs to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert GNF to KZT at the real exchange rate

10000 gnf
555.74 kzt

1.00000 GNF = 0.05557 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:42 UTC
GNF to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 KZT
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GNF0.05557 KZT
5 GNF0.27787 KZT
10 GNF0.55574 KZT
20 GNF1.11148 KZT
50 GNF2.77871 KZT
100 GNF5.55742 KZT
250 GNF13.89355 KZT
500 GNF27.78710 KZT
1000 GNF55.57420 KZT
2000 GNF111.14840 KZT
5000 GNF277.87100 KZT
10000 GNF555.74200 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Guinean Franc
1 KZT17.99400 GNF
5 KZT89.97000 GNF
10 KZT179.94000 GNF
20 KZT359.88000 GNF
50 KZT899.70000 GNF
100 KZT1799.40000 GNF
250 KZT4498.50000 GNF
500 KZT8997.00000 GNF
1000 KZT17994.00000 GNF
2000 KZT35988.00000 GNF
5000 KZT89970.00000 GNF
10000 KZT179940.00000 GNF