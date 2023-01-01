1 thousand Guinean francs to Ghanaian cedis

Convert GNF to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 gnf
1.31 ghs

1.00000 GNF = 0.00131 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:23 UTC
GNF to GHS conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 GHS
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Ghanaian Cedi
1 GNF0.00131 GHS
5 GNF0.00657 GHS
10 GNF0.01314 GHS
20 GNF0.02628 GHS
50 GNF0.06569 GHS
100 GNF0.13138 GHS
250 GNF0.32844 GHS
500 GNF0.65688 GHS
1000 GNF1.31377 GHS
2000 GNF2.62754 GHS
5000 GNF6.56885 GHS
10000 GNF13.13770 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Guinean Franc
1 GHS761.17000 GNF
5 GHS3805.85000 GNF
10 GHS7611.70000 GNF
20 GHS15223.40000 GNF
50 GHS38058.50000 GNF
100 GHS76117.00000 GNF
250 GHS190292.50000 GNF
500 GHS380585.00000 GNF
1000 GHS761170.00000 GNF
2000 GHS1522340.00000 GNF
5000 GHS3805850.00000 GNF
10000 GHS7611700.00000 GNF