500 Guinean francs to Fijian dollars

Convert GNF to FJD at the real exchange rate

500 gnf
0.13 fjd

1.00000 GNF = 0.00027 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 8:18 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

GNF to FJD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 GNF → 0 FJD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86741.0490587.25261.436151.657270.964918.4976
1GBP1.1528711.2095100.5981.655811.910741.112421.3268
1USD0.953250.826788183.1731.3691.579780.9197517.6327
1INR0.0114610.009940580.012023110.01645970.01899390.01105830.212

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Guinean francs to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select GNF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current GNF to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Guinean francs

GNF to USD

GNF to EUR

GNF to GBP

GNF to INR

GNF to JPY

GNF to RUB

GNF to AUD

GNF to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Guinean Franc / Fijian Dollar
1 GNF0.00027 FJD
5 GNF0.00133 FJD
10 GNF0.00266 FJD
20 GNF0.00531 FJD
50 GNF0.01328 FJD
100 GNF0.02657 FJD
250 GNF0.06642 FJD
500 GNF0.13285 FJD
1000 GNF0.26570 FJD
2000 GNF0.53140 FJD
5000 GNF1.32849 FJD
10000 GNF2.65698 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Guinean Franc
1 FJD3763.67000 GNF
5 FJD18818.35000 GNF
10 FJD37636.70000 GNF
20 FJD75273.40000 GNF
50 FJD188183.50000 GNF
100 FJD376367.00000 GNF
250 FJD940917.50000 GNF
500 FJD1881835.00000 GNF
1000 FJD3763670.00000 GNF
2000 FJD7527340.00000 GNF
5000 FJD18818350.00000 GNF
10000 FJD37636700.00000 GNF